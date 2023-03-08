Young Ghanaian boxer Sampson Segbadzie dedicated his win and championship title to the late Christian Atsu

The young budding boxing star left his audience with many emotions after he raised the title and wore a shirt that had Christian Atsu's name on it

Netizens have acknowledged his act as kind and thoughtful for remembering the name of a star who is missed by all

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

In a Facebook post sighted by YEN.com.gh by Universal Boxing Organization, A young Ghanaian boxer, Sampson Segbadzie, dedicated his win to honour the late Christian Atsu, who died in the earthquake that hit Hatay in Turkey.

In Accra, Sampson Segbadzie won the All-African Championship title against his rival, Victus Kemavor.

The fight headlined a show billed as "Independence Eve Boxing", promoted by Box Office Sports Promotions in association with the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council.

A young Ghanaian boxer has dedicated his title and win to honour the memory of Christian Atsu Photo source: @universalboxingorganization

Source: Instagram

It was a much-anticipated fight with lots of attendance since it was fought on the eve of Ghana's independence day, and people had begun the celebration.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The tough match took place in Tema New Town, Accra, to officially open the Nii Adjei Kraku II sports stadium, and Sampson, with a dedicated mind, won to honour the legacy of his hero, Christian Atsu.

Segbedzi improved his professional record to 7-0 (6). Kemavor, falling short in his third championship bout, drops to 12-7 (9).

Watch Sampson Agbadzie's boxing match, which was dedicated to Christian Atsu below

Beautiful homes, cars and properties of boxing legend Azumah Nelson pop up online

Meanwhile, in another publication by YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian boxing legend Azumah Nelson's house popped up online with his car, artwork and gym.

The video shows some parts of his house, and it gives an idea about the healthy life he has been living after retirement Azumah Nelson has continuously proven to Ghanaians that he has lived a life worth praising.

Netizens reacted to the beautiful home of the boxer, who had his photos hanging in his room, giving fans memories of his good old days and when he used to be unstoppable.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh