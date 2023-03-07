Stonebwoy has shared his views on the ongoing brutalisation of persons in the Ashaiman community after a young soldier was reportedly murdered in the area

Stonebwoy, in a statement, condemned the acts of the military officers in the area and residents who allegedly stabbed a young soldier to death

His statement has won him the admiration from Ghanaians on social media as they hail him for being a great leader

Celebrated Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy has broken his silence on the military brutality against civilians in the Ashaiman community which occurred on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

This comes after it was reported that some resident in the community March 4, 2023, purportedly murdered one soldier, Imoro Sheriff, who was only 22-years-old.

Stonebwoy speaks on military brutality in Ashaiman. Photo Source: @stonebwoy @famebugs

Source: Twitter

In a statement, he shared on his social media pages, Stonebwoy, who hails from the town, called for calm to be restored in the area.

Speaking on the issue, he stated that he condemns all acts of violence and lawlessness that are ongoing in the community.

He added that whether it concerns the brutalisation of innocent civilians or the unlawful killing of a member of the armed forces, he does not support either of them.

He concluded his statement by saying that,

May all those culpable be found out and made to face the law fully.

Below are videos and photos of reports in the area.

Reactions from Ghanaians on Stonebwoy's statement

@qwabina_stunna1 said:

I love @stonebwoy ❤️Let peace lead!☮️ ❤️✊

@ArafatRmg commented:

That’s why you are my favourite.

@richdudegh remarked:

Thank you, Mr. President, ❤️

@BenopaOnyx1 opined:

If this be Shatta Wale he go dey talk “my ghetto youth, go out there and fight them, if they sh00t, you too sh00t, show dem say you crazy bla bla”. Stonebwoy, you’re clear ❤️

@WhyEnvy99847944 said:

If it comes to sense call this man @stonebwoy

Soldiers storm Ashaiman, beat suspected civilians who allegedly murdered a young military officer

YEN.com.gh previously reported that videos trending on social media capture men in Ghana Armed Forces uniforms brutalising residents of Ashaiman Official Town, allegedly over the murder of one of their colleagues.

The incident has been described as scary by commentators with "Ashaiman" among the top five trends at 11:00 am on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

Meanwhile, Twitter is buzzing with photos and videos of military brutality against residents of Official Town, a suburb of Ashaiman.

Source: YEN.com.gh