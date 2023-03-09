Kumawood actress Mercy Asiedu has celebrated the birthday of her last-born son, N ana Kwadwo a.k.a. Nana 2.

The boy turned 14 years old on Thursday, March 9, 2023, and the proud mother shared a photo with a lovely message

Nana 2's elder brother, Nana Safo, also shared photos of him on social media to celebrate his new age

The photos shared by Mercy Asiedu and Nana Safo have triggered reactions about how quickly Nana 2 has grown

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Kumawood actress Mercy Asiedu has celebrated her last son, Nana Kwadwo, as he chalks a new age.

Nana Kwadwo, an actor in the TV series Sankofa who is popularly who as Nana 2, turned 14 years today, March 9, 2023.

As part of Nana 2's birthday celebration, his mother showed him some love in a social media photo.

Mercy Asiedu has flaunted her last-born son Nana 2 as he turns 14 Photo source: @oheneyere_mercyasiedu

Source: Instagram

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, Nana 2 has grown into a handsome young man. He wore a summer shirt over a pair of blue shorts. Sitting and posing, the young actor held a pair of spectacles he used to match his look.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Sharing the photo, the actress said:

"Happy birthday to my baby boy may God bless your new age."

Mercy Asiedu's first son celebrates younger brother

Mercy Asiedu was not the only one celebrating Nana 2 as the actress' first son, Nana Safo, also shared some photos to mark the birthday.

For Safo, his elder brother was growing so fast and making him look too old

"Slow down homie you making me look too grown Love you little bro Happy birthday ♥️♥️," he captioned.

Mercy Asiedu's fans excited by her last son's birthday photos

The photos have stirred lots of admiration for the actress' son. Many were impressed by how well he has grown.

iamnanayaamanu said:

"Happy birthday my dear brother,more blessings❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

sweetiesara4 said:

"Happy blessed birthday to you long life ."

emeliabrobbey said:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY son ❤️❤️❤️."

hilajudge said:

"He’s grown into a fine young man ."

pm2asap said:

"He is growing well well."

Vivian Jill's son King Alfie celebrates 6th birthday

In similar news, King Alfie, the son of famous Ghanaian actress Vivian Jill Lawrence, recently turned a year older.

The actress released some breathtaking photos on her social media pages to celebrate the boy's new age.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh