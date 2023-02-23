King Alfie, the son of famous Ghanaian actress Vivian Jill Lawrence is a year older today, February 23, 2023

The serial entrepreneur and actress has released some breathtaking photos on her social media pages

King Alfie and his elder brother are among the wealthy sons of Ghanaian celebrities who are always spotted in designer outfits

Award-winning Kumawood actress Vivian Jill Lawrence has shared some lovely photos to celebrate her son's birthday.

Vivian Jill's younger son King Alfie is six years old

Source: Instagram

Vivian Jill Lawrence's son, King Alfie, looks good in a white outfit

The young style influencer looked classy in a white ensemble to mark his birthday. He wore a white shirt, white trousers, and a stylish unbuttoned shirt.

King Alfie rocked his gold wristwatch and beaded bracelet while posing for the photos.

Vivian Jill Lawrence's son, King Alfie, turns heads in an all-black outfit

There is a striking resemblance between the screen diva and her son, are seen in the video below. King Alfie wore a black tee shirt, jeans and black and white sneakers.

He wore black sunglass for his indoor birthday photoshoot supervised by his mother.

Vivian Jill Lawrence's son, King Alfie, looks casual in this photo

The intelligent boy inspired fashion enthusiasts and his followers with his lovely look. He was spotted in a black tee shirt and matching shorts.

King Alfie looked awesome in expensive sneakers while posing with his hands in his pocket.

Vivian Jill Lawrence's son, King Alfie, wears a three-piece kaftan

The handsome celebrity kid wore a white kaftan with gold embroidery. He wore a white hat and black shoes in this classy picture.

Vivian Jill Lawrence's son, King Alfie, shows off his white Nike sneakers

The wealthy heir of the famous Ghanaian actress has a collection of sneakers to match every look. King Alfie looked classy in a black tracksuit and his gold necklace styled with white Nike sneakers.

