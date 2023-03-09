Serwaa Amihere shared stunning pictures thanking her fans, friends and many others for celebrating her 33rd birthday with her

The outfit she wore for the photoshoot revealed her smooth and flawless skin around her left shoulder and around her flat belle

Many people have drooled over the pictures as they share how they admire her, while others also dropped in late birthday wishes

Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere has turned heads online after she dazzled in lovely pictures which sought to thank her fans and friends for celebrating her birthday.

Serwaa Amihere glowing in birthday photos. Photo Source: @serwaaamihere

The gorgeous tv and radio host, who celebrated her 33rd birthday on March 8, 2023, shared beautiful pictures of herself rocking a white shirt and blue jeans.

The long-sleeved shirt was buttoned in such a way as to add some spice to her entire appearance.

Only two buttons on the shirt were buttoned around her mid-section, creating more room at the top section.

The shirt was slanted to her left shoulder, revealing her smooth and flawless skin, while the bottom part revealed some skin around her belle.

Captioning the post, she thanked all her well-wishers and bestowed God's blessings upon their lives.

"Thank you all for your wishes. I’m grateful. God Bless us all ❤️," she wrote.

Below are the gorgeous photos.

Many drool over Serwaa Amihere as she drops a thank-you note

Meanwhile, Serwaa Amihere thanked her friends, family and fans who celebrated her as she turned 33.

bail_kay__ said:

Yay! you warmly welcome

thenanaakyaa stated:

SERWAA!❤️❤️❤️

maringayofficial remarked:

You are welcome.

theamma_portia stated:

Belated birthday beautiful.

miidesammie said:

Can I steal this picture?

pia_fashion_et_art remarked:

Happy belated birthday, ma'am.

Serwaa Amihere holds a private 33rd birthday bash

Meanwhile, in another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Serwaa Amihere held a private party celebrating her 33rd birthday.

The birthday bash was held on March 8, 2023, and many of her celebrity friends, family and other friends were present to celebrate with her. Nana Aba Anamaoah, Sandra Ankobiah and Fella Makafui were present.

Videos of the plush birthday celebration have been trending online, and many people are happy to see her age beautifully.

