Photos of Asamoah Gyan meeting the President and the CEO of the GRAMMYs have surfaced online as they dined at Akufo-Addo's daughter, Edwina Akufo-Addo's restaurant, Nsuomnam

The former Black Stars captain shared the pictures on his official Instagram account as he thanked them for having a lovely conversation with him

Many Ghanaians have reacted to the post as they applaud Gyan for meeting key stakeholders of the GRAMMY Awards

Former Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan has been spotted hanging out with the President of the Recording Academy, Panos A. Panay, and the Academy's CEO Harvey Mason jr.

Asamoah Gyan and the GRAMMY CEO and President dine at Akufo-Addo's Daughter's Restaurant, Nsuomnam.

Source: Instagram

Asamoah Gyan hinted that they met at Akufo-Addo's daughter, Edwina Akufo-Addo's restaurant, Nsuomnam, to have dinner.

He shared some moments from their meetup in the form of pictures on his verified Instagram feed.

Captioning the post, Gyan noted that it was a pleasure meeting all of them in Accra, Ghana. He added that he was thankful for their fruitful conversation while dining some sumptuous meals at Nsuomnam.

He wrote,

"It was a pleasure to meet one of my fans who happens to be the president of the @recordingacademey, Mr @panosapanay ; thank you for the lovely conversation, and it nice to meet the CEO @harveymasonjr."

Asamoah Gyan also thanked Lady Dentaa Amoateng, MBE, for making the meeting possible.

"It was lovely to have dinner with you all in Ghana @nsuomnam.gh. Thanks for connecting us @dentaa_show," he concluded.

See the lovely pictures below.

Reactions from Ghanaians as Asamoah Gyan dines with the GRAMMY CEO and president at Nsuomnam

Meanwhile, Ghanaians are hopeful dialogues like these would push the country a step closer to winning at the prestigious GRAMMY Awards.

gladys_prettyerfya:

Awwwwn our Forever Legend ❤️ keep going higher ❤️

abena_cosby:

Yessai ❤️❤️❤️

oforivivian10:

U will meet all the presidents in the world inshallah

mensah2892:

Who Jah bless no one can curse

norteyqueenstarnaa:

A minute I thought is Messi

agro__officialnigeria:

Just like Messi.

john_champion17:

Legend ❤️

maskil8:

Lovely People ❤️

naahillmanson:

You have genuine heart❤️❤️❤️❤️

akosua_theresa_:

Wo nono ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

