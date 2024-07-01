Actor Lil Win was involved in a road crash accident that killed a three-year-old boy over a month ago

The actor has appeared before the court twice as he tries to battle his case to avoid a prison sentence

The actor's recent appearance at his church, Believers Worship Centre, has sparked a frenzy online

Ghanaian actor Lil Win has miraculously received healing after crashing his Mercedes Benz on May 25, a few hours before his movie premiere in Kumasi.

The actor claims to have been severely injured by the accident, which led to the death of a three-year-old boy.

Many find the actor's claims hard to believe, considering his appearances and antics after the accident.

Adom Kyei-Duah heals Lil Win

Lil Win is a staunch follower of the religious leader Adom Kyei Duah, founder of the infamous Philadelphia Movement.

During a recent church service, the religious leader prayed for Lil Win to receive instant healing.

The injured actor, who could barely walk and turn his head during court appearances, miraculously removed his cervical collar.

A video of him in the act has sparked mixed reactions online as many criticise his antics for being an insult to the mourning family, who lost their son due to Lil Win's crash.

Netizens react to Lil Win's instant healing

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Lil Win's instant healing from his accident wounds.

Kelly Nana Nsafoah said:

All of them have to be arrested. Father and son con artists.. If not in Ghana, where else.?

Kofi Atta wrote:

So if this man is powerful enough why did he allow Lil win to go to the hospital. He should have healed him instant after the accident.

Ma-aruf Meek Ismaeel commented:

Even God himself gives progressive slow healing. Next joke please

Lil Win teases new song in recovery

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win shared a teaser for his first creative work after the accident.

The teaser for the new song, featuring Kweku Flick, was shot at the rehabilitation centre, where the actor claims to be receiving treatment for his wounds.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

