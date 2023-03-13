Kumawood actress Nana Ama McBrown has officially joined Media General's Onua TV'FM on March 13, 2023, as videos of her warm welcome have surfaced online

Videos show Captain Smart, Berla Mundi, Felicia Osei, overjoyed as they wait for her welcome to the media house

Congratulatory messages continue to pour in for the celebrated actress as they wish her well

Celebrated Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown ahs been unveiled as the new face to join Media Genral's Onua TV/FM.

Nana Ama McBrown given a warm welcome at Media General. Photo Source: @zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

According to reports, she is set to host the morning show on Onua TV/FM in the coming days.

YEN.com.gh has compiled videos of the unveiling ceremony of Nana Ama McBrown at Onua TV/FM.

Berla Mundi at the unveiling of McBrown

Host of The Day Show on TV3, Berla Mundi was also present to welcome the Empress to Media General, as she sparkled in her African print dress.

Nakeeyat at the unveiling of McBrown

Young budding poet Nakeeyet was also present at the welcome ceremony of Mrs McBrown Mensah.

McBrown arrives to her unveiling ceremony

Videos as McBrown displays adowa dance moves upon arrival to the studios of Media General.

Felicia Osei parties hard at McBrown's unveiling ceremony

Famous TikTok star who is also a presenter at Media General was spotted having a good time as Nana Ama McBrown was welcomed to the media house.

Captain Smart at the ceremony to welcome McBrown

Captain Smart on show as Media General unveils Mrs McBrown Mensah as the new host of Onua TV’s morning show.

More videos as Media General welcomed McBrown

Ghanaians react to the news of McBrown joining Onua TV/FM

villas_boaz:

The Queen of tv3, Berla Mundi and McBrown will be the queens of Onua tv

kofibeliever_:

Nana Ama to Onua here we go

planefocus_photography:

Eno be small block be that

gaiseyeliz900:

Congratulations Empress Brimmmm ❣❤️

lydiaafrifa_:

Media general management team is more tactical than Chelsea transfer management team charrrrrrrrle

