Dr Osei Kwame Despite, a business magnate from Ghana, recently posed in photos alongside Piesie Esther, a gospel musician, and Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong

The gospel singer and the Despite Group of Companies CEO attended the wedding of Dr Sarpong's daughter

After the singer published adoring photos of them, fans and followers admired the trio in the comments section

Piesie Esther releases photos online

Sharing the images on her verified Instagram account on Saturday, March 11, the singer wrote:

Despite: Latest Photos of Millionaire with Piesie Esther and Ofori Sarpong leave fans gushing. Photo credit: piesieesther.

Source: Instagram

''With Dr Osei Kwame Despite and Dr Ofori Sarpong at Kanor and Pinamang engagement ceremony, daughter of Ofori Sarpong,'' she said.

Scores of people expressed admiration for them in the comments sections after the singer shared the images

See the photos below:

Fans adore Despite, Piesie Esther, and Ofori Sarpong

Sammybee said:

True royals. You look gorgeous, Piesie.

Clementafreh said:

Aww, you're so pretty.

Mabeldautey reacted:

Blessed beyond measure, Piesie.

Quasar_properties commented:

Very beautiful shape.

Sammy_pipino said:

Congratulations.

Kuks_stewsnsoups posted:

Always on point with your looks. You know what to wear to any event.

Queen_tiwaah said:

Woman of the moment.

Source: YEN.com.gh