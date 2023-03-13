Ghanaian comedian KSM says that he has battled prostate cancer and undergone several surgeries

He added that this has obstructed his career and led him to put some things on hold in order to get fit once again

Talking about content creators, he said that content creators couldn't buy expensive cars within a short period after beginning skit making

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian comedian and TV host Kwaku Sintim-Misa, also known as KSM, has disclosed that he has undergone multiple surgeries to combat prostate cancer.

In an interview with Tales of Africa, he said that he had no knowledge about his prostrate health status. However, a piece of advice from a close friend compelled him to go for a medical check which revealed his prostate cancer status.

KSM added that he had to put his career and several activities on hold in order to undergo several surgical procedures, which will make him fit and able to go about his activities again.

Ghanaian comedian KSM talks about his prostate cancer and the short-term success of skit makers Photo source: @kwakusintimmisa

Source: Instagram

Talking about content creators and their quick 'success' in recent times, he said it was impossible for content creators or skit makers to amass a lot of wealth to afford their expensive cars and luxurious lifestyles within a short period.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

He said this could only mean they possibly have other income streams aside from skit-making because one would have to build an audience and polish their craft in the skit-making journey to arrive at that destination over a period.

Watch KSM's interview below:

KSM says he does not believe in God and the second coming of Jesus Christ

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that during an interview with Kingdom FM, KSM revealed that he does not believe in the Second Coming of Jesus Christ. He added that he did not mean to speak against anyone's faith but was expressing his personal opinion and beliefs.

The favoured TV show host gave detailed reasons for his controversial opinion and urged Christians to hold on to their faith regardless of what he says. KSM's comments sparked mixed reactions as most people disagreed with him while others felt there was some truth in his assertions.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh