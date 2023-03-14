Ghanaian comedian, actor and TV host Akrobeto debunked news spreading about Nana Ama McBrown's exit

The media personality said that nobody at Despite Media sacked Nana Ama McBrown, and they could verify from Fadda Dickson if they wanted to

He added that just like football, Nana Ama could belong to any media platform provided their contract resonates with her plans

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian comedian and TV host Akrobeto said Nana Ama McBrown was never sacked from UTV. He said that he had heard rumours about the issue but did not know why many people have such thoughts.

Speaking in an interview on Precise FM, Akrobeto said that Nana Ama McBrown was not sacked but decided to leave at her own will.

Akrobeto likened the situation to the football world. He narrated that when a football player has played for a particular team for some time, he decides to change his team provided the contract of his new team suits his vision and interests.

Akrobeto says Nana Ama McBrown was never sacked from UTV but chose to leave at her own will Photo source: @iamamamcbrown @zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

He said that this was no different in the case of Nana Ama McBrown, who felt she could do better elsewhere and that, Onua TV's offer would help her in her career.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Akrobeto told the interviewer that he could call Fadda Dickson, the general manager of Despite Media, to confirm how untrue the rumours being spread are. He also asked his interviewer if he had always worked at Precise FM, giving him the idea that nobody stays in one place forever, especially people who work in the media.

Watch Akrobeto's interview on Precise FM about Nana Ama McBrown's exit below:

Afia Pokuaa, also known as Vim Lady Defends Nana Ama McBrown

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Ghanaian broadcast journalist Afia Pokuaa, also known as Vim Lady, defended her former colleague, Nana Ama McBrown. She said that her colleagues at UTV who are criticising and attacking McBrown for moving from UTV to Onua, are hypocritical.

She also added that even the management of Despite Media is fine with her resignation, but the "disciples" of the organisation wouldn't allow it. She recounted her exit from multimedia and how her friends also moved from one media house to join Despite Media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh