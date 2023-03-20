Ghanaian media journalist and television host Captain Smart has insinuated another "media-poaching" by Onua Tv after Nana Ama McBrown

Captain Smart said someone would also be joining the Onua TV family soon, but the use of "He" has suggested the possible signing of Akrobeto by fans

Fans have reacted to the news and have opined on the trending post from Captain Smart

Ghanaian journalist and media personality Captain Smart hinted to his fans about Onua TV signing a journalist from another media house.

In a Facebook post, Captain Smart said his ears and eyes had heard that another person might join the Onua family.

The post garnered a lot of reactions as Ghanaians contemplated who the next person would be.

Captain Smart alleges that Onua Tv is to poach another star after Nana Ama McBrown, and fans think it is Akrobeto Photo source: @onuatv @akrobeto_official

With actress and media TV host Nana Ama McBrown joining the Onua team recently and Captian Smart referring to the potential signee as "He", people have assumed that Onua TV is eyeing another one of Despite's hottest media personalities.

See Captain Smart's post about Onua TV's new signing below:

Ghanaians reacted to Captain Smart's comment on Onua TV's incoming singing

Danso Joojo commented:

It "WHO NO's 2 MORO". the spirit has revealed it to me

Agya Ben commented:

Ei wofa Akrobeto you are warmly welcome

Maame Efua Purest commented:

Akrobeto anaa? Eiii media general the poaching masters

Clinton De Counselor Ghana commented:

Think about Labour costs. The recruitment is too much. The late Kwame Owusu Ansah did the same recruitment when you were with kessewaa Radio, the same recruitment Collapsed kessewaa Radio.

Sikaaba Kwame Iso commented:

Sikaaba Kwame Iso ary will delay and the same workers will complain u can bring all the presenters in Ghana￼ to onua we all have favorite radio station we go listening

Captain Smart blasts Despite media Staff for chastising Nana Ama McBrown

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Ghanaian journalist and media personality Captain Smart defended actress and presenter Nana Ama McBrown following her exit from UTV.

He said that people who are against the actress and the grand welcome she received are only against her progress and downfall. Captain Smart added that the act is barbaric, especially from workers of Despite Media, who chastise their colleague for levelling up in her career.

