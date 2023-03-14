Michael Blackson has subtly thrown a shade at Meek Mill for recording a music video with profane words during his visit to the Jubilee House

This comes after the comedian visited the Jubilee House with soem friends from the diaspora and shared a video on his Instagram page

Many people have called out Meek Mill in the comment section as other admire the views from the residence and office to the President of Ghana

Famous comedian Michael Blackson subtly shaded Meek Mill over his Jubilee House saga after he shared a video of him going on tour with his friends at the same venue.

In a video he shared, he gave his followers a detailed overview of their trip to the residence and office to the President of Ghana.

He also showed various parts of the building which got many other people living outside Ghana to want to visit the country.

Captioning the post on his verified Instagram page, he hinted that it was not a music video. This got people in the comment section of the post hinting that the part of the caption was targeted at American rapper Meek Mill. He wrote,

While in Ghana last week I took my friends to visit the Jubilee aka our White House, don’t worry this is not a music video.

People react to Michael Blackson's video highlighting his tour of the Jubilee House

pyt_.michelle:

I cannot wait to visit Ghana with my daughter one day.

fluud1:

Ghana is Beautiful

chief.himself:

Don't worry, we know ain't Meek Mill

lawale_homes:

Visit Nigeria too bro. The best country and most friendly country in Africa.

kayvohsenior:

N*gga had to put the disclaimer . This is not a music video

abesannews:

You are a cultural ambassador. Keep doing good. Africa is proud to have you, Michael.

edu_mud:

If you continue like this you will become the President of Ghana some day. Well done ❤️❤️

keojinmah:

MeekMill in comment section looking for reactions

elikem_the_gossip:

At least they weren't shorts and t-shirts

kwame_a_:

Why u ain’t do it like Meek? Lol Ya’ll Philly brothers lol

craig_jnr99:

Music video or not, you also filmed the house of the presidency… so what’s the difference between you and Meek?

Meek Mill apologises to Ghanaians for violating Jubilee House

YEN.com.gh reported that after Meek Mill recorded a music video at the Jubilee House, he came out to apologise.

The apology came after Ghanaians took to social media to express their displeasure with the lyrics of the music video and how it disrespected the office of the presidency.

