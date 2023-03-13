A TikToker with the handle @kumasicity shared a video of a magnificent property, which is believed to belong to Ghana's Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia

The video showed how the young man drove by the property and made a short video of the two-storey mansion

Many people expressed varying opinions about the politician's house and made their thoughts known in the post's comments

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A TikTok user with the handle @kumasicity stunned many Ghanaians when he shared a video of a mansion purportedly belonging to Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

Vice President Bawumia's supposed mansion in Kumasi. Photo credit: @kumasicity and Peace Fm Online

Source: TikTok

He posted the video with the caption, "Vice President's new mansion at Diamond Hills, Kumasi. It is the most expensive place to stay in Ghana now."

The five-second video showed how the TikToker drove by the vice president's two-storey mansion and showed some property features, such as the well-manicured lawns in front of the house and the balcony that had ornamental potted plants.

According to the TikToker, the property is located in Diamond Hills, Kumasi, which is said to be one of the most expensive neighbourhoods in Ghana. Some netizens who saw the video agreed with the TikToker and mentioned some top Ghanaian personalities who owned homes there.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below.

Ghanaians react to the video of Vice President Bawumia's supposed mansion

Some Ghanaians who saw the footage agreed about its ownership, while others disagreed that the politician owned it. YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

Koranteng K Abrantie said:

It's beautiful, and he deserves it

Obeng Stephen remarked:

It doesn’t belong to the vice president. Stop lying

Kanawu opined:

For his achievement in life, this building is small for Dr Bawumia

Abdul Rahim Lee asked:

How old are you? If Dr Bawumia can't put up a building like this, he's not serious. Somebody who's worked in many places, including the Bank of Ghana and is now a vice president. Do you think he's a security man?

Greater Kumasi added in the comments:

His mansion is small, there are bigger mansions like that of K. Badu of Agrochemicals.

Beautiful photos of the homes of top public officials in Ghana

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about the gorgeous homes of top politicians in Ghana. Politicians like Kennedy Agyapong and others who frequently draw public attention with their words and actions have many people being curious about their lives. In that sense, a great deal is discovered about their private lives, such as their families, houses and the cars they drive.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh