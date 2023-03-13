Ghanaian musician Sister Deborah has posted more videos of herself with her ex-lover and rapper Medikal on TikTok

The two were chilling in a convertible luxurious car as they prepared for their "Cold and Trophies" track together

Netizens have reacted to the video as others feel the ex-lovers are not showing much respect to the wife of Medikal, Fella Makafui

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian musician Sister Deborah has posted a video of herself with Ghanaian rapper Medikal, who happens to be her ex-lover.

The video, which garnered a lot of views and reactions online, features the ex-celebrity couple having a great time together in a luxurious convertible car as they prepared for their 'Cold and Trophies' music video.

Sister Deborah posts behind the scene video with Medikal and gains fans' reaction Photo source @sisterdeborah

Source: Instagram

Sister Deborah told her fans in her caption to go and stream the new song with Medikal, which had been uploaded to her TikTok page. Her fabs feel she has supported Medikal in releasing bangers and is still doing the same despite their current relationship status, and fans are praising her for being a strong woman.

Watch Sister Deborah's TikTok post about the "Cold and Trophies" track with Medikal below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Netizens reacted to Medikal's video with Sister Deborah

QueenLifestyle commented:

She don take her thing back oooo

Adiza Abubakar Ayobi commented:

sista Derby,our African mermaid pls kiss him for me

MaakuaBimpomaa commented:

MaakuaBimpomaa ieI predicted it n always waited for this day for the other one feeling worse than she put u through…by this time n’ani atet3

AfiaBosslady123 commented:

Don't joke with the name Debby we're the bestlove you my name whyever be the case

NÂNÂKHÔFÎcommented:

I hope Aunty Naa have seen everything because she has an account here

Fella Makafui and Medikal clear their social media feed

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Fella Makafui and Medikal stirred divorce rumours with their coded actions on social media.

Many suspected the lovable duo are on the verge of divorce after some tweets surfaced online and both deleted all posts from their Instagram pages. Their actions have confused their ardent fans, with some worried about the marriage status of the celebrity couple.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh