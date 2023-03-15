Afia Schwarzenegger has caused a stir on social media as she rocked a two-piece Fendi swimwear at an indoor pool

She flaunted her curvaceous figure in the video as she turned her backside and shook it seriously

The video has sparked massive reactions online as many admire her figure and how beautifully she shook her bum

Famous Ghanaian comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has turned heads online after she shared a video rocking a two piece swimwear on her Instagram page.

Afia Schwarzenegger drops video enjoying good time in a pool. Photo Source: @queenafiaschwarzenegger

Source: Instagram

In the video, she was spotted at an indoor pool as she flaunted her voluptuous figure to millions of fans on her Instagram page.

She was spotted in a two-piece swimwear that was from the internationally recognised luxury brand Fendi.

Beaming with smiles, she displayed her catwalk skills as she approached the steps of the pool.

The moment she stepped into the pool, she turned her backside and shook it vigorously.

Reactions from Ghanaians after spotting Afia Schwar in a swimwear

jnrmarvelous_oj said:

Herh Ghana. We can even twerk with Gospel music

sf999999 commented:

3nfa ohia mb3 type nkwasias3m biaa waha oo

abyna_ritz said:

Afia won’t kill person

dannyvanbrown remarked:

Allah Baddest BODYYYY✅✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️

christieangel204 said:

I watched severally you will kill us oooo‍♀️‍♀️

abena7801 said:

She’s soo beautiful

trishglowgh remarked:

Tea n bread won't let me be great see body

nba.geemoney3x opined:

This is what we call shape. Something nice. Baddest Queen

april_queeny remarked:

I've watched like 1000 times, herrr u no correct ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

agonaba_abrantie stated:

Herrr you have abused the song ooo

dede_adwoa opined:

Let me go and read Ecclesiastes errr, I will come and read comments later.

