Afia Schwarzenegger has opened up about how her family reacts she gets involved in public scandals

She noted that her family trust and understand her and that anytime such news go viral, she sits them down and explains everything to them

Afia Schwarzenegger made this known in a recent interview with celebrated Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Controversial Ghanaian comedienne Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, known in showbiz as Afia Schwarzenegger has disclosed that the negative news that surrounds her does not affect her family and neither does it affect her children.

Afia Schwarzenegger and her sons. Photo Source: @queenafiaschwarzenegger

Source: Instagram

In an exclusive interview with celebrated Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, Afia Schwar explained that her children trust her and perfectly understand her personality.

The 41-year-old mother expounded on how she reveals everything to her German-Ghanaian twin boys, James Heerdegen Geilling and John Heerdegen Geilling when she is caught up in a public scandal.

She said that when she messes up, she sits them down and bare it all to them, and when they have any questions, she answers them.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

She added that how she is raising her children makes it unlikely for critics or negative news in the media to contaminate her children's minds.

"When I want to cry, they are the first people I cry to. I also believe that we are growing up together. I was 20 years when I became a mother. We grew up together, and I don't hide anything from them," Afia Schwar admitted.

Watch the full interview below.

She further disclosed that even though she is controversial, and a section of the public despises her, her family would not join them in condemning her when she is at fault.

"I am bound to make mistakes, and if I can't confide in my children, who will I confide in? They know their mother is human. I am not a superhuman being."

Court fines Afia Schwar GH¢60k, bans her from social media feuds for 2 years

Meanwhile, in a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that the Tema High Court, on January 31, 2023, fined the comedienne GH¢60,000.

The court also banned her from getting involved in online feuds for two years, for which she has to comply, looking at her consistent history.

This comes from the back of famous Ghanaian politician Bernard Antwi Boasiako, well-known as Chairman Wontumi, reporting Afia Schwar to the law based on contempt for statements she made against him on UTV's United Showbiz.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh