A video of Berla Mundi welcoming Nana Ama McBrown to her show, TV3 New Day has melted the hearts of many Ghanaians

The Empress recently joined Media General and was on a media tour at the various sub stations of the media house

The video has sparked massive reactions from Ghanaians as they admire the chemistry between McBrown and Berla Mundi

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The new face of Onua TV/FM, Nana Ama McBrown was captured giving incredible dance moves as the host of TV3's New Day Berla Mundi welcomed her on the show.

Nana Ama McBrown and Berla Mundi dance on TV3 New Day. Photo Source: @ronnieiseverywhere_official

Source: Instagram

On March 14, 2023, Nana Ama McBrown went on media rounds at the various sub-stations of Media General as she joined the large family.

She was on Berla Mundi's show TV3 New Day as Berla Mundi and AJ Sarpong warmly welcomed her.

In the video, AJ Sarpong stood at the other end as she danced, while Berla Mundi held Mrs McBrown Mensah's hand and ushered her to the front part of the stage as they danced together.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Berla Mundi then stood behind McBrown as she cheered her on and later on joined her as she followed her dance steps.

Watch the adorable video of Berla Mundi welcoming Nana Ama McBrown to her show, Tv3 New Day.

Ghanaians react to the video of Berla Mundi and Nana Ama McBrown dancing on live tv

chicmakeup___ remarked:

She’s a beauty and a blessed child…we the blessed ones, are always hated…..

eleanor_official_gh said:

Do what makes you alive, happy, and fulfilled. People will always talk no matter what you do. ❤️

lily.asirifi.5 opined:

It’s the hair for me

hajia123_rabby stated:

She always happy ❤️

posh_lovd said:

Go Nana

arhenkofi stated:

She’s a whole vibe

fidi_bby commented:

She is sophisticated ❤️❤️❤️

yg_gotti_007 opined:

UTV RATINGS WILL GO DOWN REALLY REALLY BAD.

afiakisiwaa stated:

That’s my queen.

chocolata1989 said:

Ahuofe mu Queen Kong ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Nana Ama McBrown opens up about why she stopped acting in Nigeria movies

YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown shared a touching story highlighting the major reason she stopped featuring in Nigerian movies.

Sharing the story, she said that she was called to shoot a movie in Nigeria. However, upon returning to Ghana on her flight, she thought to herself not to return due to the disrespect she experienced there.

She shared this and more reasons as to how she gained prominence in the Kumawood movie industry.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh