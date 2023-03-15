French Diplomat Anne Sophie (Akosua) Avé was captured speaking Twi and Ghanaian comedian Clemento Suarez speaking French

The hilarious video got many people laughing at how Clemento Suarez struggled to speak the French language

Many Ghanaians have reacted to the video as they admired how fluently Anne Sophie spoke the Twi langauge

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Former French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie (Akosua) Avé, has been spotted speaking Twi, and Ghanaian comedian Clemento Suarez, speaking Twi in a video.

Clemento Suarez (left) and Anne Sophie Avé (right) in the frame. Photo Source: @as.ave

Source: Instagram

In the video, the French Diplomat spoke the Twi language fluently as she urged people to attend a comedy show.

Clemento Suarez, on the other hand, struggled to speak French with ease as Anne Sophie had to chip in along the line to help him get his message across to viewers.

The hilarious video has got many people online, especially Ghanaians laughing hard as they admired how fluently Anne Sophie spoke Twi.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Also, she wrote her caption in Twi and this got many Ghanaians applauding her.

Watch the hilarious video below.

Ghanaians react to the video of Anne Sophie speaking Twi so well as Clemento Suarez spoke French

appietusmix stated:

The way u guys are struggling with the languages is already funny

willie_chembez said:

Clemento needs extra oxygen when speaking french cosss!! ‍♂️

khen_ballack13 commented:

Papapaapaaa part

monteozafrica said:

Papa papa papaaaaaaa

remypulvarremarked:

Superbe d’intelligence…merci Anne-Sophie

iamcancome said:

Rencontre Twi et français

stephenabbanjuniorfineart remarked:

You two are making my day

philipnimfa86 said:

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️..it's soo lovely

akalizzcakeengineer stated:

You guys made my morning full of laughter

prince_nii1 said:

Lol, Twi teacher

Afia Schwar says she will not take any less than GH₵600k as a radio presenter

YEN.com.gh, in another story, reported that Afia Schwarzenegger said she would not take an offer of any less than GH₵600k as a radio presenter.

She explained that she has the following and can pull the numbers for any media house that wants to have her host a show on their station.

In an interview with Zionfelix, she detailed what needed to go into the contract for her to accept any offer from any radio station.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh