Kumawood actors Nana Ama McBrown, Akrobeto and Lil Win have reunited as they made a hilarious video that got many people admiring their friendship.

Nana Ama McBrown, Akrobeto and Lil Win in the funny video. Photo Source: @officiallilwinwezz

Source: TikTok

The memorable video was recorded by Ghanaian comedian and actor, Lil Win who brought McBrown and Akrobeto together to feature in it.

In the video, they recited the primary school rhyme on the month of the year. They also recited the number of days in each month.

Mrs McBrown Mensah indicated that these were the recitals they learnt to help those who were not smart in school become brilliant students.

Ghanaians react to hilarious video of Lil Win, Akrobeto and McBrown reciting the nursery rhymes

official.agyakoo:

I’m here .

Brandy:

We can't do without these people in Ghana ooo

Gyasi Ababio:

When legends meet legends but left with one man @official.agyakoo

user3039361058113:

Wofa, Lilwin, nana ama and agya koo for the whole wiase! Love you guys

akumvom Richard:

Who else hear "apruu"

Yaapapabi :

My young brother used to say October November November oooo January February March

rayedem1:

No school but you made it... I look up to you guys... my favourite nana ama

Kobbie:

Awurade krakas

lovemeone12:

God Bless you All ♥️♥️♥️i Love you soo much

@Mr. Debate TV:

How can you be sad in this country

Queen:

These guys will kill me

user33461841217197:

It's very true I always have to sing it even My first 20 Elements ❤️God bless our teachers

Nana Adwoa Agyeiwaa❤️❤️❤️:

Who else heard April in November

Afia Quenzy:

May this happiness be with you forever amen

Nana Ama McBrown opens up about why she stopped acting in Nigeria movies

YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown shared a touching story highlighting the major reason she stopped featuring in Nigerian movies.

Detailing her experience, she said that she was called to shoot a movie in Nigeria. However, upon returning to Ghana on her flight, she thought to herself not to return due to the disrespect she experienced there.

She shared this and other reasons for how she gained prominence in the Kumawood movie industry.

Source: YEN.com.gh