Kwaku Manu has defended McBrown for her decision to leave Despite Media Group for Media General

McBrown, who was the host of UTV's United Showbiz, left the station for Onua FM/TV, which resulted in some Despite Media staff lambasting her

Kwaku Manu has condemned the action of Ola Michael, Abena Moet and other staff of the media house

Popular Ghanaian actor and comedian Kwaku Manu has come out to defend actress and TV host Nana Ama McBrown for her decision to leave Despite Media Group for Media General.

McBrown, who was the host of UTV's United Showbiz, left the station for Onua FM/TV, which resulted in some Despite Media staff lambasting her.

Kwaku Manu has condemned the actions of Ola Michael, Abena Moet, and other staff of the media house. He stated that everyone has the right to make decisions that will advance their career, and McBrown's move to Media General was no exception.

According to Manu, McBrown's decision was based on personal and professional growth and should be respected.

Manu further emphasized that McBrown's departure from Despite Media was not a sign of disloyalty but rather a natural progression in her career.

He reminded her critics that loyalty should not be taken for granted and that every individual should have the freedom to explore their potential fully.

How Abena Moet And Ola Michael Lashed Out At McBrown

Earlier, Abena Moet and Ola Michael lambasted McBrown on air after she left Despite Media. They accused her of being ungrateful to the company that gave her a platform to showcase her talent.

The two expressed their disappointment and claimed that McBrown's departure was unexpected and showed a lack of loyalty to the media house. However, Kwaku Manu stated that McBrown was a star before Despite Media. Hence the criticisms were unfounded.

Kwaku Manu's support for McBrown has come as a breath of fresh air for the actress' fans. Many have expressed their gratitude for his support, with some saying that he has set an excellent example for others in the industry to follow.

A Plus Lashes Out At UTV Employees Over McBrown Exit, Subtly Pokes Abena Moet, Ola Michael

In another story, Kwame A Plus has come to the defence of Nana Ama McBrown after some staff from her former workplace took a swipe at her for leaving them for Onua TV/FM.

In a heartfelt statement, A Plus urged them to be happy for her since they form a part of her success story.

Meanwhile, Ghanaians came out in their numbers to share their views on A Plus' statement as they filled the comment section with their views.

