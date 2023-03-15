Kwame A Plus has come to the defence of Nana Ama McBrown after some staff from her former workplace took a swipe at her for leaving them for Onua TV/FM

In a heartfelt statement, A Plus urged them to be happy for her since they form a part of her success story

Meanwhile, Ghanaians came out in their numbers to share their views on A Plus' statement as they filled the comment section with their views

Entertainment pundit on UTV's United Showbiz Kwame A Plus, has taken a swipe at some Despite Media presenters for coming hard at Nana Ama McBrown for leaving their station to Media General.

Taking to his Instagram page to air out his concerns, A Plus noted that Despite Media presenters insinuating that they made Mrs McBrown Mensah a great presenter should be glad to be a part of her success story.

According to him, these persons should rather wish her well than to speak ill of The Empress.

A Plus' words come after Despite Media presenters Abena Moet, and Ola Michael came out with unpleasant comments moments after news of McBrown's big move to Onua hit the internet.

Below is the post A Plus made.

Reactions from Ghanaians on A Plus' comment on some Despite Media staff not pleased with McBrown's move to Media General

the1957news:

Lol, have been waiting for you to comment

incredible.maabena:

If she wasn’t Nana Ama McBrown, would UTV have given her that platform? She’s versatile and extremely talented, let no man take the glory. Onwards and upwards, Nana. Nsuo kye toa mu a, eyi hwa!

bamfojohnlarry:

The lady has the talent, that’s the most important thing. Mind u, when you were looking for a presenter, u didn’t go for anyone else than someone who has work on her craft.

naafitackie:

UTV gave HER the platform to be a Great Presenter. This is not about media houses its her. She's what we are celebrating - HER. ❤️.

paakwesi_mauro_:

How about SHE MADE United Showbiz a great show!! She had it in her. The lady is talented, and her brand is HUGE. How did UTV make her such a “great presenter?” Do they have a TV presenting school that trained her? Come on.. what UTV did was give her the platform, and she took it to the moon. She could have done it anywhere else cos she’s loved by many. It was a two-way street. UTV has gained so much from her hosting that show. So many people have hosted that same show, and we all saw how it went. The Blackman is too negative and unsupportive, and we wonder why we are where we are. Smh.

mzholm:

One thing I admire about you ..you are a realist

warochris:

I really don't understand this issue. Is nana Ama Mcbrown tied to UTV forever? Can't she move on in life? You gave her a platform. Fine. But remember, she was good when you hired her. The time has come for her to move on. Can't you understand that? Why is all this tag ungrateful stuff? We need to grow up

e.l.n1no:

Eii UTV really thinks they made Nana Ama?? A well-known actress who was already famous and rich? Like seriously? She rather increased their viewership with her presence, people never watched UTV until Nana Ama came in. The only programme I watch on UTV is the United show biz and it’s because of nana ama, a plus and the rest

Ola Michael fires McBrown for being ungrateful

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ola Micheal, a presenter with Despite Media's Neat FM, reacted to Nana Ama McBrown's exit from the media group to Media General's Onua TV/FM.

In a video that has surfaced online, Ola Michael described McBrown's move to Onua TV as a show of ingratitude and disloyalty.

