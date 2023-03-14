Nana Ama Mcbrown has moved to Media General's Onua TV after almost four years as host of UTV's United Showbiz

Following the move, a throwback video of McBrown pledging he unflinching loyalty to UTV has surfaced online

In the video which was culled from one of the episodes of United Showbiz, she had indicated that she was not going to leave the station

An old video of Nana Ama McBrown promising her unflinching loyalty to UTV and Despite Media has resurfaced online after her move to Onua TV.

McBrown, the presenter of UTV's United Showbiz, left the station and was unveiled as a new presenter for Media General's Onua TV on Monday, March 13, 2023.

The announcement on Monday ended many rumours surrounding the future of the award-winning actress, who had been off United Showbiz since the start of 2023.

McBrown's move from UTV surprises Ghanaians

It was also a big surprise seeing the actress move to Onua TV as many people had not anticipated her move.

Apart from being a long-serving presenter for UTV, McBrown is known to have a great relationship with Osei Kwame Despite, the CEO of Despite Media.

McBrown once promised to never to leave UTV

As Ghanaians deal with McBrown's move, a video has resurfaced suggesting that McBrown might not have anticipated her move.

In the video which was culled from one of the old episodes United Showbiz, McBrown was heard saying:

"UTV is my home. Never say never but I have nowhere to go," she said.

McBrown finally breaks silence on why she left UTV

Meanwhile, McBrown has explained the circumstances leading to her move from Despite Media as presenter of UTV's United Showbiz.

In an interview, McBrown shed light on her working conditions (contract) at UTV and why she left.

Captain Smart angrily fires Afia Schwar over McBrown's welcome

Earlier, Captain Smart responded to criticisms which have greeted the rousing welcome given to Nana Ama McBrown after she joined Onua TV.

Afia Schwar and others had criticised Captain Smart and his other colleagues for wearing t-shirts with the actress' photo.

In reply, Captain Smart indicated that he even intends to get McBrown's face tattooed at her back to make haters more jealous.

