Ghanaian actress and comedian Afia Schwarzenegger revealed a new building project information by Tracey Boakye online and regretted her decision

Afia Schwarzenegger was overly excited about the project and told Zionfelix in an interview that people should watch out for the latest house of her friend

She quickly funnily covered her mouth, referring to herself as talkative because she did not plan to talk about it

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actress and comedian Afia Schwarzenegger said that her friend actress Tracey Boakye is yet to have a housewarming event to announce her latest house officially.

Afia Schwarzenegger, in an interview with blogger Zionfelix in Germany, said that she has come from nothing to achieve a lot, and she thanks her late husband for the life he gave her before his demise.

Afia Schwarzenegger mistakenly reveals a new house project of Tracey Boakye Photo source: @zionfelixtv

Source: Youtube

Talking about her long-term friendship with Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye, Afia Schwar reminded Zionfelix of a house which was built by her friend Tracey many years ago, where they both got an invitation at its housewarming event.

She added that an even more magnificent house project is underway and will soon be revealed. Afia Schwar quickly covered her mouth and said she was talkative for publicly putting that secret out there.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch Afia Schwarzenegger's interview with Zionfelix below:

Ghanaians reacted to Afia Schwar's interview with Zionfelix

Lordina Oppong commented:

Afia is a whole mood... I like her so much ...very hilarious

Kwabena Frankie commented:

I like how she narrated bringing her two boys up , interesting, unique and awesome

boadicea osei commented:

She is such a wonderful person if you meet her in person, I met her in person on 2018 when I went to Ghana and it was a lovely sitting

Pineapple Nsuo commented:

I didn’t like efia at all but for real,she just stole my heart herrrr....she talks soo good and got sense❤

Captain Smart fires Afia Schwar over her comment about McBrown

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Captain Smart responded to criticisms which have greeted the rousing welcome given to Nana Ama McBrown after she joined Onua TV.

McBrown was unveiled as a new presenter of Onua TV, with Afia Schwar and others criticising Captain Smart for wearing t-shirts with the actress' photo. In reply, Captain Smart has indicated that he even intends to get McBrown's face tattooed on his back to make haters more jealous.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh