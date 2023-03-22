Gospel artiste Celestine Donkor said that her colleague in her category, Piesie Esther, who was nominated for a similar award, deserves it more

The selfless actress added that she feels her colleague deserves it more because she has worked hard and has put a lot of energy into her craft

She added that a win for Piesie Esther is undoubtedly a deserving win and would be a blessing to the gospel music industry

Ghanaian gospel artiste Celestine Donkor has tipped her colleague Piesie Esther to win awards they have been nominated for.

They were both nominated for the gospel artiste and gospel song of the year award at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA23).

But according to Celestine Donkor, Piesie Esther was more deserving of those awards if she compared their worksthan her. .

She also wished that Piesie Esther won other categories she was nominated for because she had had the best year and was all over the country performing her latest song for everyone.

When asked about who she was rooting for, she said:

Piesie Esther deserves it 200%. She put in a lot of work and has done her best for the industry

She said that she knew what was involved in coming up with the song Piesie Esther sang, which was why she was going to throw her weight behind her.

Celestine also added that she wouldn't mind giving her award to Piesie Esther if she wins it because she knows her colleague deserves it more.

Watch Celestine Donkor's interview about Piesie Esther below:

