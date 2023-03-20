Ghanaian actress Christiana Awuni said that her husband drove her to work and back every day when they were together

She added that he tried to monitor her calls, movements, and people she interacted with daily

The frustrating situation compelled Christiana Awuni to opt out of her second marriage

Ghanaian actress Christiana Awuni said she left her second marriage because her ex-husband was very controlling.

Being a victim of failed marriages, people perceived that there was more to her divorce stories. But Christian Awuni opened up about her past marriage, saying the man did not give her breathing space.

In an article sighted by YEN.com.gh on Peacefmonline, Chrsitian Awuni said she was not ready to marry again yet.

Her experience in her past marriages has opened her eyes and made her sure of the kind of man she wants to be with. But for now, she is happy and is enjoying her life at the moment.

"I can’t. I married for the second time, and that man wanted to drive me to my workplace, see what I was doing and who was talking to me, and then get me to enter the car and drive me home,” she said".

The Kumawood actress said that it became overwhelming, at a point, in her marriage, and her only means of getting her freedom and peace of mind was through a divorce.

Watch Christiana Awuni's interview with Nayas below:

