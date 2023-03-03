Ghanaian gospel artiste Celestine Donkor has spoken about how she met her husband and why every woman should pray for such a man for marriage

She disclosed in an interview that she met her husband online and had dated him for almost a year before they officially met

She added that he had been a supporter and her strength on many occasions and would wish for no other person than him every time

Gospel artiste Celestine Donkor said she is fortunate and thankful to God for her husband. In a news article sighted by YEN.com.gh on Pulse, the gospel artiste said that she met her husband 17 years ago.

She added that he has been exceptional at managing her through her musical journey. But what makes her feel even more blessed about her marriage is that a friend recommended her to her husband.

Celestine Donkor advises young ladies to pray for the right eye for the right husband photo source: celestinedonkormusic

Celestine Donkor added that a friend who met her husband, Mr Donkor, in South Korea introduced her to her husband. After they got to know each other, they spoke for an additional year online before meeting in person.

She advised young girls to pray to God to give them the eye for a man with vision and potential and not reject such men when they come into their life.

She also said that even though she was in a relationship when her husband met her, she knew immediately that he was the right man for her. This made her choose him as a person she should settle with.

Celestine Donkor and her husband's throwback photo

