Afia Schwarzenegger and Tonardo have revealed each other's secrets since their friendship became sour

Afia Schwarzenneger, in the latest video, has decided to reveal the secrets of Tornado and how she manipulated him to come to the Marriot Hotel

Schwar sent Tonardo GHC2 after wasting his time to help him pay for the bills and other expenses

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Afia Schwarzenegger, Ghanaian comedian and media personality, has called out her ex-friend Tonardo in a public beef between the two.

In an Instagram post by Afia Schwarzenneger, she told her followers about how she posed as a different person to lure Tornado to the Marriot hotel and waste his time.

Afia Schwarzenneger told her fans that she messaged him as a lady from Dubai who came to Ghana for business and wanted to do business with him.

Afia Schwarzenneger deceives Tornado to make him think she is a business mogul Photo source: @kingnanatornado @queenafiaschwazzeneger

Source: Instagram

After faking her identity, she sent GHC2 to Tornado to take care of his bills at the Marriot Hotel. A furious Tornado insulted her in a voice note, and she has been mocking him on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

She has also revealed that she will further expose her friend in the latest session of her live video, which will happen in a few hours.

Some have criticized Afia for airing their dirty laundry in public, arguing that it's not a good look for either of them.

She has maintained her statement as being the person who helped Tornado but has now turned against her.

Watch Afia Schwarzenneger's video below:

Netizens reacted to Afia Schwar's Instagram live:

nhyiravictoryroyal_victory commented:

But Afia has strategy paaaa eee azaatana paanie bec she know no political party will accept her so see where she is taking to. But afia this beef dea u do all odiiii this one dea wawe

hairby_trudy commented:

Torna aha mi

mzznyakoaapapabi commented:

Mari but I thought they said Afia shouldn’t have social media fights for 2 years anaa?

its__ishmael commented:

I’m even laughingEii

oppelganger_africa commented:

But why does Afia think she won. The point is, u text nana Tonardo about u with a different number just to trend? Charley. Afia is an attention seeker and a loser

Afia Schwarzenneger Donates On Her Birthday

In another publication by YEN.com.gh, Comedienne and actress Afia Schwarzenegger donated to the Twin City Special School in Takoradi.

Afia Schwar donated food, drinks, and other items on Monday, February 13, as she geared up to celebrate her birthday the next day. She presented the items in the company of Nhyiraba Kojo and videos that emerged online show.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh