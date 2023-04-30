Celebrated Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari shared a photo of her daughter sleeping in her arms during a car ride

The actress shared how much she always thinks about her children as she wrote a touching caption under the post

Many people admired how much of a loving mother she is, while others questioned when they would see the faces of her children

Talented Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari shared a memorable picture of her daughter sleeping in her arms.

Nadia Buari and her daughter in a car. Image credit: @iamnadiabuari

Details of Nadia Buari and her daughter's outfit

In the picture, they were seated in the passenger's seat of the car.

A part of the little girl's pink out was showing since her mother's arms were wrapped around her.

Nadia, on the other hand, wore a white and blue striped dress. She accessorised her look with sunglasses, with her nails painted red.

Nadia Buari embraces motherhood

Captioning the post, the actress spoke about how she is enjoying being a mother.

She hinted that she always thinks about her children such that if she were to receive a flower for every thought, she would be walking in her garden forever.

"If I had a flower for every time I thought of my kids, I could walk in my garden forever," she wrote on Instagram.

Below is the photo of Nadia Buari's daughter sleeping in her arms.

Ghanaians hopeful to see her daughter's face take to the comment section

Her fans and many Ghanaians hopeful to see her daughter's face for the first time got disappointed as they shared their thoughts in the comment section.

While people admired how the actress handles motherhood, others applauded her for keeping her family life private.

justme_joy22 said:

Nadia the teaser❤️

ayishawahab6 stated:

Just when u think u'v seen the girl face, then boom there is Nadia's hand ❤️

hajiaamaamat commented:

Are u still eager to see her kids face? May y'all be confused forleva

akosua_quist stated:

Motherhood is immeasurable blessings ❤️❤️❤️. Congrats fellow mother

hindexbaby said:

The joy of motherhood ❤️❤️❤️

ellalovebestaaron said:

Motherhood is the sweetest ❤️❤️

theunsual_jaypee remarked:

Another banga... Always private and makes her lifestyle amazing.... Bad Beller...Everywhere

Nadia Buari and her daughter chat in video

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Nadia Buari shared a video of her having a discussion with her lovely daughter.

In the video, the little girl was seated on the lap of the actress with her back facing the camera, so as not to show her full face.

The video melted many Ghanaians' hearts as they admired Nadia Buari's chemistry with her daughter.

