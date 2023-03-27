Ghanaian socialite and comedian Afia Schwarzenneger has eulogised the current government for the digitalisation of many systems in the country

In a video posted by her, she said she did not spend more than the usual time she spends at the airport because of the digitalisation exercise by Veep, Bawumia

She got another traveller to confirm the good deeds of the current government through the digitalising of systems that made getting her luggage super easy

Ghanaian comedian and socialite Afia Schwarzenegger was excited and surprised to see the latest development at the Kotoka International Airport.

She stated in a TikTok video she posted online that she usually had to wait for several hours for her luggage whenever she reached Kotoka International Airport.

However, a digitalised system that seeks to avoid crowding and congestion has allowed her to get her luggage right on time.

Afia added that she now understands the importance of digitalisation and that, Ghanaians should appreciate it a lot because it is solving a lot of problems in the country.

The experience surprised her a lot as she expressed gratitude to the Vice President, His excellency Mahamudu Bawumia for implementing these policies.

Afia Schwarzenegger captioned her Instagram post with this:

When we arrived at Kotoka, there was no queue at the immigration check-in, and that was shocking..only to experience the smoothest immigration check-in ever in Ghana.Thank you, @mbawumia and his team, for this experience. Travelling has become much, much better. Please work on the removal of shoes, too please

Watch Afia Schwarzenneger's TikTok video below:

