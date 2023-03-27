Ghanaian fashionist and social media enthusiast, Osebo said he has accepted the fashion challenge with Cheddar, also known as Freedom Jacob Caesar

He said he was embarking on a short trip to shop for new clothes to come and battle his new challenger, who was proposed by his fans

Osebo added that he respects Freedom Jacob Caesar and his fashion sense, and to challenge him, he was going to prepare himself

Ghanaian fashionista and business owner Richard Brown, also known as Osebo the Zara Man, said he was ready to compete with the popular Ghanaian real estate mogul Freedom Jacob Caesar, in a fashion contest.

However, he claims he would only challenge his new opponent after shopping for a few clothes in preparation for the new challenge.

Osebo had previously competed with his friend, Ajagurajah, in a fashion challenge for some days until Ajagurajah gave up on the challenge due to the unavailability of more clothes to use in the competition.

Ajagurajah announced publicly that it was best he threw in the towel and crowned Osebo the winner with his daily and non-stop posts about new fashionable trends.

After the challenge, fans of the fashionista and followers of the fashion icon proposed that he compete with Freedom Caesar as he was also known to be fashionable and loved to wear expensive clothes.

Fans have commented on Osebo's post, claiming he was trying to find an opportunity to escape his possible loss in the upcoming competition since Freedom is known as one of Ghana's richest men.

Osebo says he wears skirts and other unfamiliar clothes as a way to market his business and brand

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that the fashion icon, Osebo The Zaraman, had revealed that he wears skirts and other unconventional outfits as a business strategy.

The renowned fashionista said that people think he's not conventionally fashionable because he wears skirts and said that, that was far from the case.

Osebo has been in the trends in the past few days following his hilarious fashion contest with popular spiritual leader Ajagurajah which has got everyone talking.

