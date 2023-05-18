Stonebwoy, in an interview on Joy News' PM Express show, talked about his struggles growing up and how he coped with his accident

The dancehall singer said he broke his leg after a car accident and, coming from an average background, had no money to undergo surgery to fix it

He said there were days he used to walk with his broken knee to school because he did not have money for transportation

Renowned dancehall artiste Stonebwoy recently sat down with Evans Mensah for an enlightening interview on Joy News' PM Express show, where he candidly shared his struggles growing up and his inspiring journey of resilience following a life-changing accident.

Stonebwoy explained that he broke his leg in a car accident when he was younger. However, because he came from a modest background, he couldn't afford the surgery needed to fix it. Despite this setback, he did not stop himself from moving forward.

The artiste shared that there were times when he had to walk to school with his broken knee because he didn't have money for transportation. These were tough days, but he remained determined to get an education

Stonebwoy said that despite the physical and emotional challenges he encountered, he discovered solace and inspiration in his music. According to him, it became an outlet through which he channelled his pain and struggles, creating beautiful melodies that touched the hearts of people across the globe.

Stonebwoy's Rise To Stardom

Stonebwoy is one of Ghana's biggest musical exports and a beacon in the African music scene, having achieved great acclaim for his talent and winning several awards, including the prestigious BET Awards. His story has served as an inspiration to countless individuals.

