Fashion icon, Osebo The Zaraman has revealed that he wears skirts and other unconventional outfits as a business strategy

The renowned fashionista said people think he's not conventionally fashionable because he wears skirts, and said that was far from the case

Osebo has been in the trends in the past few days following his hilarious fashion contest with popular spiritual leader Ajagurajah

Fashion icon and entrepreneur Osebo The Zaraman has shaken the internet world with his latest revelation.

The daring trendsetter has revealed that he wears skirts and other unconventional outfits as a business strategy rather than just a personal style choice.

Despite being known for his bold and unique fashion choices, Osebo has faced criticism and backlash for his love of skirts. However, the fashion mogul has revealed that these unconventional outfits have helped him in his business endeavours.

People think I'm not conventionally fashionable because I wear skirts, but that's far from the truth," Osebo revealed in a Facebook Live. In fact, my choice of clothing has helped me to stand out and make a name for myself in the fashion industry.

According to Osebo, his unique fashion choices have helped him create a memorable and attention-grabbing brand. He believes that by breaking fashion norms and experimenting with new styles, he has been able to capture the attention of fashion enthusiasts around the world.

Osebo has been making waves in the fashion world for years, and his recent fashion contest with popular spiritual leader Ajagurajah has only added to his fame. The two men faced off in a hilarious fashion competition, exciting social media users.

