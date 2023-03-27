International musician and business mogul Rihanna entered the direct messages of a Ghanaian designer to plead for an autograph before he got famous

She noted that she was proud of the achievements of the budding designer and would be honoured to have his signature

The news got many people online hailing him as they encourage him to take advantage of this great opportunity

Famous Barbadian singer and businesswoman, Rihanna, has expressed her profound love to Ghanaian designer Papa Oppong.

Papa Oppong (left) and Rihanna (right) in photos. Photo Source: @0ppong and Getty Images

Sharing a conversation he had with her on Twitter, he noted that the 'Where Have You Been' hitmaker entered his direct messages to speak highly of his talent.

She noted that she would love an autograph from the budding designer before he became famous.

Rihanna added that she does not want him to forget her so she requested for his autograph before he rises to fame.

Papa Oppong with excitement shared a screenshot of their conversation in a Twitter post.

He shared how much he loved the singer and highlighted that he could not wait to meet her.

The young man who felt the conversation was surreal, stated that he was going to shed a few tears and return back online.

Ghanaians react to the news

@Aboa_Banku1 said:

This is nice ❤️

@appiahjustice_ remarked:

There are lots of fashion designers making Ghana proud out there. I love seeing that.☺️

@therealnaseer said:

Achimota school, Cadbury house he was my senior. He very stylish and kind too

@faiizabackup remarked:

Wait papa oppong Motown??

@KESSEGYAN33_ commented:

Eeeiiii awurade, shoulda been me

@iamneyo1 said:

And I'm screaming here too!!!!!!!!! That's my big brother❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

@wendyss_a commented:

she’s sooo cute

