Talented actress Jackie Appiah was surprised when she saw her fellow actress Kalsoume Sinare rocking a pair of tattered jeans to the church she fellowships at, Action Chapel International Ministry

While her friend wore jeans, Jackie Appiah slayed in a stylish brown dress with long puff sleeves

Jackie Appiah was present at the church premises to promote and sell tickets to the yet-to-be released movie, A Taste of Sin

Jackie Appiah, Kalsoume Sinare and Kofi Adjorlolo selling tickets at Action Chapel. Photo Source: @ronnieiseverywehre_official

Source: Instagram

In the video, the cast of the yet-to-released movie, A Taste of Sin, thronged the church premises to challenge each other to sell tickets to the premiere.

Rocking an ankle-length dress with long puff sleeves, and a bone-straight black wig, Jackie Appiah looked elegant as she walked into the church premises.

The moment she spotted Kalsoume Sinare, she uttered in the Twi language, while speaking to herself, asking why she wore tattered jeans to the church where she fellowships at.

She walked to her as she stood with actor Kofi Adjorlolo. They had a short conversation before selling tickets to people.

The video made many people laugh as they flooded the comment section with emojis.

Watch the video below:

