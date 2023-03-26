A heartwarming video of Christian Atsu's daughter dancing excitedly has melted the hearts of many Ghanaians

The video was shared on the official handle of the wife of the late Ghanaian professional footballer

Many Ghanaians have reacted to the video as they admire how happy she looked

A video of Christian Atsu's daughter, Abigail Atsupie displaying fire dance moves in their home has sparked sweet emotions from netizens, especially Ghanaians.

Home video of Christian Atsu's daughter dancing. Photo Source: @claireuk

Her lovely mother, Marie-Claire Rupio, shared the adorable video on her Instagram page, @claireuk_.

Like her mother, a talented dancer, the little girl was captured displaying beautiful steps to a viral TikTok sound.

She beamed with smiles as she moved with so much energy and enthusiasm.

Abigail was dressed in blue jeans, which she paired with a pink long-sleeved top with animals and other creatures designed on it.

Watch the adorable video of Christian Atsu's daughter dancing.

Reactions from Ghanaians

mercuryjay2 stated:

Try and let her dance her country Ghana songs to ❤️we really love her

vinaanna5 opined:

Aww our Ghanaian baby girl we love you and your brothers, always remember Ghana is your home ❤️❤️❤️

twinkleafuaotoo remarked:

Dancing like her momd boys like dad because they love football and d girl like her mom because her mom loves to dance

awura_queeny said:

❤️Go, girl!! Putting some smiles on our faces, huh

basileusgyamfi commented:

I think Ghanaians should add this to the list of their dance moves... Fellow Ghanaians, please, what name should we give to the dance

aduseesther said:

Abigail looking so beautiful with her dancing moves. Am happy you've brought smiles to Mama's face. God bless and protect you all❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

apemormartin remarked:

Wow! Abigail is so amazing! She is dancing like her mom.

Photo of Christian Atsu's son's football team winning cup pops up

YEN.com.gh reported that Christian Atsu's son, Joshua Atsupie, bagged a football cup after his team emerged victors in the finals of a tournament.

His mother shared the picture on her Instagram and hinted that the little boy who aspires to be a professional footballer in future would certainly make his dad proud.

Source: YEN.com.gh