Video Of Christian Atsu's Daughter Dancing To Viral TikTok Sound Ignites Emotions
- A heartwarming video of Christian Atsu's daughter dancing excitedly has melted the hearts of many Ghanaians
- The video was shared on the official handle of the wife of the late Ghanaian professional footballer
- Many Ghanaians have reacted to the video as they admire how happy she looked
A video of Christian Atsu's daughter, Abigail Atsupie displaying fire dance moves in their home has sparked sweet emotions from netizens, especially Ghanaians.
Her lovely mother, Marie-Claire Rupio, shared the adorable video on her Instagram page, @claireuk_.
Like her mother, a talented dancer, the little girl was captured displaying beautiful steps to a viral TikTok sound.
She beamed with smiles as she moved with so much energy and enthusiasm.
Abigail was dressed in blue jeans, which she paired with a pink long-sleeved top with animals and other creatures designed on it.
Watch the adorable video of Christian Atsu's daughter dancing.
Reactions from Ghanaians
mercuryjay2 stated:
Try and let her dance her country Ghana songs to ❤️we really love her
vinaanna5 opined:
Aww our Ghanaian baby girl we love you and your brothers, always remember Ghana is your home ❤️❤️❤️
twinkleafuaotoo remarked:
Dancing like her momd boys like dad because they love football and d girl like her mom because her mom loves to dance
awura_queeny said:
❤️Go, girl!! Putting some smiles on our faces, huh
basileusgyamfi commented:
I think Ghanaians should add this to the list of their dance moves... Fellow Ghanaians, please, what name should we give to the dance
aduseesther said:
Abigail looking so beautiful with her dancing moves. Am happy you've brought smiles to Mama's face. God bless and protect you all❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
apemormartin remarked:
Wow! Abigail is so amazing! She is dancing like her mom.
Photo of Christian Atsu's son's football team winning cup pops up
YEN.com.gh reported that Christian Atsu's son, Joshua Atsupie, bagged a football cup after his team emerged victors in the finals of a tournament.
His mother shared the picture on her Instagram and hinted that the little boy who aspires to be a professional footballer in future would certainly make his dad proud.
Source: YEN.com.gh