A playlist which was created for the United States Vice President, Kamala Harris, has featured Ghanaian award-winning rapper Sarkodie

The playlist was created as part of her plans to visit Africa and tour several African countries to strengthen their bond with the United States

Other artistes who were featured on the playlist are Herman Suede and Ria Boss, who are budding young talents

The Vice President of the United States of America has featured Ghanaian talents on her African tour playlist, which began a few days ago in Ghana.

The vice president had names like Sarkodie, Black Sherif, Ria Boss and Herman Suede among her playlist, including other artistes from Tanzania and other African countries.

Black Sherif and Sarkodie were featured in Kamala Harris' African tour playlist Photo source: @utvghana @sarkodie @blacksherif

In an article sighted by YEN.com.gh on Pulse, the Vice President's African tour playlist contains 25 artistes and songs.

Below are the 25 songs and artistes featured on Kamala Harris' African tour playlist

All My Cousins, “Act a Fool"

2. Moses Sumney, “Me in 20 Years”

3. T’neeya, “Pretty Mind”

4. Amaarae, “Reckless & Sweet”

5. Herman Suede, “Kumbaya”

6. Moliy, “Ghana Bop”

7. Ria Boss, “Call Up”

8. Harmonize, “Single Again”

9. Chile One Mr Zambia, “I Love You”

10. Black Sherif, “Kwaku the Traveller”

11. Jux, Marioo, Papi Cooper & Tony Duardo, “Nice (Kiss)

12. Zuchu, “Utaniua”

13. Yo Maps, “Aweah”

14. Alikiba, “Mahaba”

15. Jay Melody, “Sawa”

16. Mbosso feat. Costa Titch & Alfa Kat, “Shetani”

17. Sarkodie feat. Black Sherif, “Country Side”

18. Platform Tz & Marioo, “Fall”

19. Darassa feat. Bien, “No Body”

20. Chef 187 & Blake, “Nobody”

21. Kuami Eugene & Rotimi, “Cryptocurrency”

22. Coolguy Pro, “Cherry”

23. Marioo & Abbah, “Lonely”

24. M3NSA, “Fanti Love Song”

25. Baaba J, “Lumumba”

Despite, Amaakye Dede looked classy at the state dinner in honour of Kamala Harris

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Ghanaian dignitaries and celebrities impressed fashion lovers with their looks at the state banquet organised in honour of Vice President Kamala Harris.

The high-profile event was held at the Jubilee house on March 27, 2023, with Ghanaian musicians Amakye Dede, Efya, Wiyaala and others entertaining the guests with their hit songs. Vice President Kamala Harris looked gorgeous in a white gown with a beautiful cape for the event.

Source: YEN.com.gh