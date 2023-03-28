President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has hosted a state dinner in honour of United States Vice President Kamala Harris.

The US Vice President arrived in Ghana on Sunday, March 26, 2023, for a three-day state visit. She was welcomed by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia in a brief ceremony at the Kotoka International Airport.

As part of her stay, President Akufo-Addo held a dinner for her and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, on Monday, March 27.

Asamoah Gyan, Despite, and others attended the state dinner for Kamala Harris on Monday

Source: Instagram

The state dinner brought together some of Ghana's famous personalities from the spheres of business, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Among the notable personalities were Osei Kwame Despite, Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Asamoah Gyan, and Zoomlion CEO Joseph Siaw Agyapong.

Others included Church of Pentecost Chairman Apostle Eric Nyamekye, Electoral Commission Chairperson Jean Mensa, and former MP for Jomoro Samia Nkrumah.

Music stars Amakye Dede, Wiyaala, and Efya were also present to deliver impressive performances on the night.

Below are some of the videos from the state dinner for Kamala Harris.

1. Akufo-Addo and Kamala Harris' arrival:

2. EC Chair Jean Mensa, Samia Nkrumah, and South Africa High Commissioner were also present:

3. Osei Kwame Despite and Ernest Ofori Sarpong's arrival

4. Asamoah Gyan with Despite and others:

5. Efya opened the musical performances at the state dinner:

6. Wiyaala gave a good account of herself:

7. Amakye Dede was at his best:

