Ghanaian dignitaries and celebrities impressed fashion lovers with their looks at the state banquet which was organised in honour of Vice President Kamala Harris

The high-profile event was held at the Jubilee house on March 27, 2023, with Ghanaian musicians Amakye Dede, Efya and others entertaining the guests with her hit songs

Vice President Devi Kamala Harris looked gorgeous in a white gown with a beautiful cape for the event

Ghanaian politicians, business people and selected celebrities gathered at the Jubilee house on March 27, 2023, for a state banquet in honour of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Despite, Vice President Kamala Harris, President Akufo-Addo and Efya. Source: @ghyper

Source: Instagram

The outstanding female politician who looked elegant in a white gown with a cape styled with a gold clutch purse for the memorable event. The president of Ghana looked dapper in a black suit and black pointed shoes.

Dr Osei Kwame Despite looks dashing in his customised outfit

The famous Ghanaian millionaire looked stylish in a two-piece kaftan styled with one of his expensive shoes and sunglasses.

Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong wore a short-sleeved matching ensemble with shiny embellishments as he exchanged pleasantries with other top business executives.

Amakye Dede rocks a white outfit.

Legendary Ghanaian musician Amakye Dede rocked a white long-sleeve kaftan while performing his famous songs at the state banquet.

Ghanaian musician Efya slays in a thigh-high gown.

One of Ghana's talented vocalists, Jane Awindor, popularly called Efya, looked glamorous in an off-shoulder thigh-high dress and performed stellar at the event. The award-winning musician looked fabulous in flawless makeup, earrings, and high heels.

Wiyaala looks ethereal in northern kente outfits.

With her energetic performance and dance moves, Ghanaian musician and entrepreneur, Wiyaala wowed the dignitaries. She dressed like a true African woman with her hairstyle and custom-made outfit.

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey Rocks White Shirt And Kente Skirt To Welcome Vice President Kamala Harris To Ghana

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Vice President Kamala Harris, who was welcomed to Ghana by Foreign Affairs Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, who looked regal in a traditional kente attire.

The University of Ghana graduate used a chic turban and sunglasses to complete her appearance, making her look ethereal. When Vice President Kamala Harris came to Ghana for her third visit, she wore a stylish trouser suit and matching high heels.

