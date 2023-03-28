Sarkodie Takes His Daughter Titi To Explore Nature On Her 7th Birthday, Videos Drop
- Famous Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie marked his daughter's seventh birthday at a safari park
- They took part in various activities including feeding animals and enjoying the breathtaking views from the waterfall
- The video has got many people hailing him as the 'father of the year' as he made time to get involved in the life of his first born child
Celebrated Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie gave his daughter a treat at a safari to mark her seventh birthday.
Sharing videos on the stories of his verified Instagram page, father and daughter were captured enjoying nature.
Without disclosing the location of the safari, the videos showed the two admiring the breathtaking views of the water falling from the mountains.
They then went to feed some animals on the land and spotted some chickens and zebras.
The videos also showed them engaged in archery as Sarkodie taught Titi how to play the game. Titi followed suit and flaunted the new skills she had learnt from her father.
Ghanaians admire the relationship between Sarkodie and his first child
Many people have admired the chemistry between the talented rapper and his adorable firstborn as they celebrated her birthday in a relaxing and rejuvenating style.
ghkwaku said:
And the father of the year goes to…
efua_sagoe stated:
A father and a daughter bond like Mercy Chinwo and her Beret
_rich.el_ remarked:
The bond between Sarkodie and his daughter is really outstanding
ohemaa_doreen.xx stated:
She’s so pretty
kwartengjusteegmail.co7 commented:
The King and daughter ❤️ speculating around
moni_god_10 said:
King Sark
depsypixels remarked:
King Sark...
phronesis_sonesis said:
Beautiful to watch
Sarkodie marks son's birthday with heartwarming video
YEN.com.gh previously reported that Sarkodie celebrated his son's third birthday with a heartwarming video.
His son was spotted wrapped up in the arms of his father as they giggled and laughed.
Many of Sarkodie's celebrity friends including comedian Funny Face, singer Sista Afia and fervent fans celebrated the little boy as they gushed over their beautiful chemistry.
