Famous Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie marked his daughter's seventh birthday at a safari park

They took part in various activities including feeding animals and enjoying the breathtaking views from the waterfall

The video has got many people hailing him as the 'father of the year' as he made time to get involved in the life of his first born child

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Celebrated Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie gave his daughter a treat at a safari to mark her seventh birthday.

Sarkodie explores nature with daughter Titi on her 7th birthday. Photo Source: @sarkodie

Source: Instagram

Sharing videos on the stories of his verified Instagram page, father and daughter were captured enjoying nature.

Without disclosing the location of the safari, the videos showed the two admiring the breathtaking views of the water falling from the mountains.

They then went to feed some animals on the land and spotted some chickens and zebras.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The videos also showed them engaged in archery as Sarkodie taught Titi how to play the game. Titi followed suit and flaunted the new skills she had learnt from her father.

Ghanaians admire the relationship between Sarkodie and his first child

Many people have admired the chemistry between the talented rapper and his adorable firstborn as they celebrated her birthday in a relaxing and rejuvenating style.

ghkwaku said:

And the father of the year goes to…

efua_sagoe stated:

A father and a daughter bond like Mercy Chinwo and her Beret

_rich.el_ remarked:

The bond between Sarkodie and his daughter is really outstanding

ohemaa_doreen.xx stated:

She’s so pretty

kwartengjusteegmail.co7 commented:

The King and daughter ❤️ speculating around

moni_god_10 said:

King Sark

depsypixels remarked:

King Sark...

phronesis_sonesis said:

Beautiful to watch

Sarkodie marks son's birthday with heartwarming video

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Sarkodie celebrated his son's third birthday with a heartwarming video.

His son was spotted wrapped up in the arms of his father as they giggled and laughed.

Many of Sarkodie's celebrity friends including comedian Funny Face, singer Sista Afia and fervent fans celebrated the little boy as they gushed over their beautiful chemistry.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh