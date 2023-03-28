Ghanaian Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah, also known as Lil Win, posted a video of himself passionately singing a romantic song to his wife's portrait

He showed facial expressions and body language that showed that the comic actor was drunk in love

He marked the video with a beautiful caption in which he expressed his love for her and how much he would do to ensure that she feels loved and safe

Ghanaian Kumawood actor Lil Win posted a video of himself passionately singing a romantic song to his wife, Maame Serwaa, while starring at the artwork of his wife.

Lil Win sat in front of his wife's artwork and sang every word of the song "Hello" by Jah Lead, using hand gestures and body language that showed he was deeply in love with his wife.

Lil Win singing a romantic song to his beautiful wife's portrait

Lil Win expressed love for his wife through his social media handles and his fans have reacted positively, congratulating him for making the right choice and finding someone he loves dearly.

He added a romantic caption to the trending video, saying:

You are the love of my life and I promise we will be together forever when I return. I have never loved another person the way I love you, and cannot wait to close the distance between us once and for all.❤️❤️❤️

Fans of Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win reacted to his romantic video and message to his wife

danielhordoi commented:

Love is sweet when you are financially stable

believer_ba_gh commented:

Awwh, my boss is in love but sorry, a distance relationship is not easy koaraa

nana_mogul commented:

@jahlead_official, come and see how emotional you’ve made @officiallilwin

Lil Win delivers a powerful speech at his school's speech and prize-giving day

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Lil Win gave a powerful and hilarious speech at the Great Minds International School Speech and Prize Giving Day ceremony earlier.

The first junior high school batch of Lil Win's prestigious school graduated after successfully passing their BECE. An impressed Lil Win decided to deliver his speech in English and pulled it off well, to the surprise of many.

Source: YEN.com.gh