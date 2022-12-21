Lil Win gave a powerful and hilarious speech at the Great Minds International School Speech and Prize Giving Day ceremony

The first junior high school batch of Lil Win's prestigious school graduated after successfully passing their BECE

An impressive Lil Win decided to deliver his speech in English and pulled it off well, to the surprise of many

Ghanaian actor, Kwadwo Nknasah, popularly known as Lil Win, was at the Speech and Prize Giving Day ceremony at Great Minds International School and also celebrated final-year JHS students.

Lil Win Delivers Powerful Speech In English At Graduation Ceremony

Source: UGC

Lil Win, who is the founder of the school, decided to give his speech in English and pulled it off, to the surprise of many people.

Lil Win did not have much of an education and has stated in several interviews that he dropped out of school at the basic level.

This made his speech impressive as he could read the written address relatively well. The veteran actor addressed the school's management and highlighted some commendable plans he had for the ever-growing institution.

Lil Win promised to deliver on his promise to make available an international exchange program for students of the school.

He also announced to his audience that he would expand Great Minds International School by adding a Senior Secondary. Lil Win's speech had many folks clapping, albeit the few grammatical errors he made.

Fans Praise Lil Win

Nana Appiah said:

I tell you, lilwin can read better than Akroboto

Okodei Agyeiwaa gh commented:

God bless you Kwadwo for planning to establish a senior high school

OHEMAA LINDA also wrote:

awww he has really done well

Hajj nuhu commented:

His pronunciation was on point

AKUAWIGS @Alpha Female also wrote:

He reads n sounds better than akrobeto wow good job Kwadjo

Lil Win Opens Up About How Much He Spends To Fund His School Project; Says He Spends GH₵20,000

In other stories, Giovani Caleb interviewed Lil Win on Showbiz 360, and he made an interesting revelation on how much he spends running his school.

The actor revealed that he spends over GH₵20,000 on just fuel and other expenses.

Lil Win's statement shocked a lot of folks, with some praising the actor and others doubting his expenses.

