The lady who MCed Chairman Wontumi's mother's funeral rites has caused a stir online as she subtly jabbed the baby mama at the ceremony

She hinted that the baby mama was not wedded in the right customs of the land, hence she cannot be considered the second wife

The video has sparked massive reactions on social media as many Ghanaians question the baby mama why she honoured the invitation to the funeral

NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi laid his mother to rest on Saturday, March 25, 2023, in a beautiful ceremony.

Chairman Wontumi's baby mama and wife at his late mother's funeral.

Source: TikTok

However, one video from the funeral rites that has since gone viral was when the MC subtly jabbed Wontumi's baby mama.

In Ghana, as part of the funeral rites, the in-laws of the deceased are to make a presentation of items and money.

Wontumi's wife, Michylina Antwi Boasiako, together with the baby mama presented their items together and this triggered the MC to make certain remarks.

While making the presentation, she hinted that if you are woman who has not been properly married under the right customs and you call yourself a second wife, it is your own palava.

As the MC was making her remarks, the baby mama's facial expressions sparked reactions from Ghanaians.

Watch the video below.

Some reactions from Ghanaians

virgo goddess said:

Baby mama WKHKYD

hajia firdous stated:

Herr asantefoc ni ekutia; well said, piaww

RUKKY remarked:

This is compound house behavior no wonder he went for the second lady

Thefantegal stated:

Eeiiiii I have to listen to this 20 time. Akutie nie

Blackdarling remarked:

Forget the ring ooo, it's always about the peace.

Akua Boatemaa Osei-tutu said:

MC I love you

Martha Benti said:

this baby mama has the audacity and guts to be there

Jade Dancann opined:

The Mc has a problem with the baby mama perrr cus ei

