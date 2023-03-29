Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth is considering marrying a Ghanaian lady after ending his 12 years of marriage with his wife

He said in an interview with Andy Dosty on Accra-based radio station Hitz FM that he came into an agreement with his wife to end their marriage for a good reason

The comedian added that he and his ex-wife would provide the necessary support for their children to make sure they are not affected by the split

Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth said he has considered dating a Ghanaian lady after his divorce from his wife.

The comedian said that his 12 years of marriage, which did not end as planned, resulted from his and his wife's decision.

Speaking on the Accra-based radio station, Hitz Fm, the comedian told the presenter, Andy Dosty, that he had made provisions with his wife to ensure their children ate unaffected by their split.

In an article sighted by YEN.com.gh on Pulse, he added that he is in love with Ghana's popular local language, Twi, and has decided to learn more of its vocabulary.

He added that he loves the Ghanaian culture and the way he is received in Ghana, and as a result, it would not be a wrong decision to marry a Ghanaian lady.

I am single, and I am not in haste to jump into a relationship yet, I am just kidding. Maybe too I am not kidding, who knows, he said

Comedian Basketmouth mouth, who is in Ghana for a rib-cracking comedy show, said he has already enjoyed his stay in Ghana so far and always enjoys himself whenever he comes to Ghana

Watch Comedian Basketmouth's interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz Fm below:

