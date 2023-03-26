Daddy Lumba has explained the inspiration for his famous Theresa song, which was dedicated to his first girlfriend, Theresa Abebrese

In a video, Daddy Lumba disclosed that he and Theresa met and started a relationship during their time in school at Juaben SHS

He revealed that Theresa did a lot of things to improve his life, including facilitating his travel to Germany

Celebrated Ghanaian musician Daddy Lumba, born Charles Kwadwo Fosu, has shared how his first girlfriend, Theresa Abebrese, helped him.

In a video shared on his official YouTube page, he attributed his success as a musician and a well-to-do person to the efforts of Theresa.

Explaining the story behind his famous Theresa, which he dedicated to his first girlfriend, Lumba disclosed that he was inspired to write that song because of all the good the lady did for him.

Lumba narrates how his relationship with Theresa Abebrese started

According to Lumba, he met Theresa in the 1980s when they we both students at Juaben Senior High School in the Ashanti Region.

He revealed that although he was pretty brilliant, he was quiet in class, but Theresa noticed him, and they became friends.

At some point, Theresa virtually provided all his needs, including clothing and food, while they were in school.

How Theresa helped Lumba to travel to Germany

Lumba further revealed that Theresa made sure he got the chance to travel to Germany to make something out of his life.

He narrated that when they completed secondary school, Theresa visited him one day with a proposal that she had an opportunity for him to travel to Germany.

Even though he had wanted to go to the university, the financial situation at home could not allow him, so he accepted the proposal to travel. But he could not pay the cost of the travel (30,000 cedis at the time). Theresa thus had to pay half (15,000 cedis) while he raised the rest from his mother and sister's contributions.

"So all the music I was able to make in Germany and the fame I have would not have been possible if not for Theresa," he said.

Lumba thanked Theresa, who passed away in 2017, for all her contributions to his life.

Watch Lumba's video below:

