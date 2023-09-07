Gospel musician Ohemaa Mercy celebrated her 46th birthday with family and celebrity friends at her residence

A video shared by actress Tracey Boakye showed Ohemaa Mercy cutting her huge birthday cake and eating a piece

Lots of birthday wishes poured in for Ohemaa Mercy, while others gushed over Tracey Boakye's outfit

Ghanaian gospel musician Ohemaa Mercy turned 46 on September 7, 2023, and to celebrate, she held a lovely party at her residence.

Ohemaa Mercy celebrates her 46th birthday with friends. Image credit: @tracey_boakye

Ohemaa Mercy marked her 46th birthday in style

Ote Me Mu hitmaker Ohemaa Mercy celebrated her 46th birthday at her residence and she had a number of her fellow gospel musicians and celebrity friends join her to celebrate.

Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye shared a lovely video of how Ohemaa Mercy partied hard at her residence.

In the video, the multiple award-winning gospel singer was captured cutting her birthday cake with her friends and family. She was later seen putting a piece of the cake in her mouth as others cheered her on.

Ohemaa Mercy's living room was decorated with balloons and beautiful decor.

Below is a video of Ohemaa Mercy cutting her birthday cake with her friends and family.

Ghanaians celebrated Ohemaa Mercy as she turned 46

Lots of birthday wishes poured in for Ohemaa Mercy as she celebrated her 46th birthday with family and friends.

Others also gushed over Tracey Boakye's outfit as they applauded her stylist for doing an incredible job.

korkor_the_commentor said:

Pls your stylist is very good...u look beautiful

egyirthelma said:

Happy birthday mum September borns we rock

amponsahchristiana said:

Happy blessed birthday to your mum!!!!

m_f_b_baskets said:

Happy birthday ohemaa

josephineowusu63 said:

God bless you mum u are looking beautiful

francey22_ said:

Beautiful Mrs.Ntiamoah

oppong.herodia said:

❤️❤️❤️❤️Happy birthday to you mummy

