Ghanaian blogger Nkonkonsa shared a moving story of how business mogul Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong catered for him when he got involved in a car accident

Recounting the unfortunate incident at his 40th birthday celebration, he stated that the business mogul stayed by his bed side for 3 hours making sure he was okay before leaving

Host of the event, Abeiku Santana, then stated that due to his immense contribution to the media space, he was able to draw the attention of the famous business mogul

Famous Ghanaian blogger shared a touching story of how Ghanaian business mogul Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong spent 3 hours sitting by his bed side at the hospital.

Sharing the story at his 40th birthday celebration on March 28, 2023, which took place at Airport West Hotel, he noted that it is one experience he will never forget.

Nkonkonsa recounted that he had an accident, and Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong happened to have driven by the scene. He parked his Rolls Royce and requested a nearby taxi to rush him to the 37 Military Hospital.

Sharing more details, Abeiku Santana, who MCed the party, said that the business mogul, Dr Kwame Despite's best friend, followed the taxi to the hospital.

Abeiku Santana said that Dr Ofori Sarpong called his wife to inform her about the incident and made sure everything was settled before he left his bedside.

Santana then stated that if he had not contributed immensely to the media industry, he doubts Nkonkonsa would have got this much attention from the Dr Ofori Sarpong.

Watch the video below of Nkonkonsa eulogising Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong.

