Nigerian comedian Basketmouth has showered unending praises on Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale for recording a verse on his song for free

Sharing his encounter with the controversial Ghanaian artiste, he stated that no one had ever done him a favour without taking money for it

Referring to Shatta Wale as a brother, Basketmouth stated that the experience made him humble and admire him

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Famous Nigerian comedian Basketmouth has eulogised Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale for featuring on his upcoming song without any charges.

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, he revealed that having him on the album feels surreal.

Basketmouth (left) and Shatta Wale (right). Photo Source: @basketmouth @shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

Throwing more light on his encounter with the dancehall artiste, Basketmouth stated that he had known him for some time but never had the chance to have an in-depth conversation with him.

He stated that he reached out to him and sold the idea of his upcoming album to him, and he requested that he record a verse on one of his songs, which he readily accepted.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The stand-up comedian stated that after he sent Shatta Wale the song, he loved it, and in a few hours, he was done recording his verse and sent it back to him.

However, he shared that after he recorded his verse, they spoke about remuneration, and Shatta Wale said he would not charge him.

"The guy said something interesting. He said it is for free, I don't need to pay him royalty or anything. Take it, it is yours," he told host of Daybreak Hitz, Andy Dosty.

Describing Shatta Wale as a brother, he noted that no one had ever done that for him. He further stated that that experience made him humble.

Video of Basketmouth speaking Twi earns him accolades from Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a video of Basketmouth speaking Twi went viral as Ghanaians shared their opinions on his effort.

In the video, he spoke the well-known local dialect of Ghana with such style and the appropriate accent, winning him applause from Ghanaians.

While recording the video, his friend tried to distract him as he popped up and tried to cheer him on.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh