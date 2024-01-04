Delay Plans To Attempt A Kissing Marathon, Social Media Post Causes Stir: "Get Me A Good Kisser"
- Host of The Delay Show Deloris Frimpong Manso well known in showbiz as Delay has expressed her interest in embarking on a kiss-a-thon
- Delay's post comes at a time when Afua Asantewaa Aduonum and Chef Faila Abdul Razak challenged themselves to break the Guinness World Record for the longest sing-a-thon and cook-a-thon respectively
- Many people have reacted to the post as some have volunteered themselves to be the kissing partner of Delay
Ghanaian media presenter Deloris Frimpong Manso well known in showbiz as Delay has decided to embark on the longest kissing marathon as she took to her X account to share her decision to her followers.
Delay plans to embark on a kissing marathon
Taking to her X account, Delay told her millions of followers her plan to embark on a kissing marathon which she termed as a kiss-a-thon.
She pleaded with her fervent fans to recommend to her someone who is good at kissing. In the post, she wrote:
I want to do a Kiss-A-Thon, nominate my kissing partner. Please get me a good kisser
Delay's post comes at a time when Ghanaian women are taking up the challenge to break Guinness World Records.
The first was Afua Asantewaa Aduonum who recently completed her sing-a-thon and the second was Ghanaian chef Faila Abdul Razak whose cook-a-thon is still ongoing in Tamale at the Modern City Hotel.
Social media post of Delay considering a kissing marathon attempt.
Ghanaians react as Delay considers embarking on a kissing marathon
The post made by Delay on her X account sparked laughter among her social media followers. Others volunteered to be the person she plans on kissing for the marathon.
@Opresii said:
I have a PhD in Kissiology from Harvard
@PrinceDavidOsei said:
Pls look no further wai
@LibesonBeatz said:
Give the phone back to delay please
@kholynz__ said:
Say no more Deloris
@endclem said:
Are you up for a smooch-worthy challenge?
Priest's unexpected reaction to newlywed's long kiss has netizens laughing
Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that a TikTok video that was reshared on Twitter captured a priest's unexpected reaction during a wedding ceremony.
A lot of laughter ensued as the Priest playfully knocked the groom's head for lingering in the kiss for too long.
The Twitter comment section became a comedic playground, with social media users sharing jokes and reactions.
