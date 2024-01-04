Host of The Delay Show Deloris Frimpong Manso well known in showbiz as Delay has expressed her interest in embarking on a kiss-a-thon

Delay's post comes at a time when Afua Asantewaa Aduonum and Chef Faila Abdul Razak challenged themselves to break the Guinness World Record for the longest sing-a-thon and cook-a-thon respectively

Many people have reacted to the post as some have volunteered themselves to be the kissing partner of Delay

Ghanaian media presenter Deloris Frimpong Manso well known in showbiz as Delay has decided to embark on the longest kissing marathon as she took to her X account to share her decision to her followers.

Delay dazzling in photos. Image Credit: @delayghana

Source: Instagram

Delay plans to embark on a kissing marathon

Taking to her X account, Delay told her millions of followers her plan to embark on a kissing marathon which she termed as a kiss-a-thon.

She pleaded with her fervent fans to recommend to her someone who is good at kissing. In the post, she wrote:

I want to do a Kiss-A-Thon, nominate my kissing partner. Please get me a good kisser

Delay's post comes at a time when Ghanaian women are taking up the challenge to break Guinness World Records.

The first was Afua Asantewaa Aduonum who recently completed her sing-a-thon and the second was Ghanaian chef Faila Abdul Razak whose cook-a-thon is still ongoing in Tamale at the Modern City Hotel.

Social media post of Delay considering a kissing marathon attempt.

Ghanaians react as Delay considers embarking on a kissing marathon

The post made by Delay on her X account sparked laughter among her social media followers. Others volunteered to be the person she plans on kissing for the marathon.

@Opresii said:

I have a PhD in Kissiology from Harvard

@PrinceDavidOsei said:

Pls look no further wai

@LibesonBeatz said:

Give the phone back to delay please

@kholynz__ said:

Say no more Deloris

@endclem said:

Are you up for a smooch-worthy challenge?

Priest's unexpected reaction to newlywed's long kiss has netizens laughing

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that a TikTok video that was reshared on Twitter captured a priest's unexpected reaction during a wedding ceremony.

A lot of laughter ensued as the Priest playfully knocked the groom's head for lingering in the kiss for too long.

The Twitter comment section became a comedic playground, with social media users sharing jokes and reactions.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh