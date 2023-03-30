Ghanaian afrobeat and RnB artiste Bisa Kdei said he has been through a lot in the music industry, yet some people do not appreciate him

He said that his song, "Mansa", had been written and polished for about two years but did not have any artiste to feature since they were all avoiding him

But when he released the song that became a hit, people said he had used his mother as a sacrificial lamb to promote his music

Ghanaian singer Bisa Kdei said some Ghanaians do not appreciate his music or what he does in the entertainment industry.

Having back-to-back hits, the artiste said that people outside Ghana loved him, yet some people in the country would dislike his music videos on Youtube even though the majority of Ghanaians would jam to the same song.

Speaking on the Afrobeat Podcast, Bisa Kdei added that while on air promoting his music, he received a call from family members who told him that his mother had medical emergencies. He quickly put his promotion on hold and attended to his mother, who died shortly after the emergency call.

He said it was one of his toughest days since some people accused him of using his mother as a sacrificial lamb to make his "Mansa" song become a hit in the country and across its borders.

Bisa Kdei said that despite these challenges, he knows some Ghanaians have loved him from the start of his career and supported him through the bad times.

A king is not appreciated in his own town, Bisa added.

Watch video of Bisa Kdei's interview below:

